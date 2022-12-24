Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Amesbury in Wiltshire have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1, as he was getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: "We know this arrest will come as a shock to the community.

"This action has been taken on the basis of all the information available to police at this time, and is necessary to assist us in progressing our enquiries to establish what has happened to Kiran.

Kiran was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

"Kiran has not been seen for some time now, and we still need to hear from anyone in the community who might have seen him since his disappearance, or has any information that will assist our investigation.

"Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

"He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

"If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.

"You can also submit information to us online. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form."