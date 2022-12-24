The niece of the late comedian Tommy Cooper, who was found dead at her home in Sussex, has been described as a "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother".

Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found dead at her home in Connaught Road on Sunday, December 18.

Detectives began investigating her death as murder, and Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

King was charged with murder on Tuesday and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, December 22, where he indicated a not guilty plea to murder.

He indicated a guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

King, who was known to Sabrina, was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on March 10 when he will formally submit his pleas.

A provisional trial date of June 19 was also set.

Police and paramedics were called to Connaught Road on Sunday, December 18. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sabrina ran a magic shop in Eastbourne until 2017.

In a tribute, released on Friday, Sabrina’s family said: "On behalf of the family, we thank everyone who has shown support and love over the last few days as this nightmare has unfolded.

"We would like to thank Sussex Police for deploying multiple resources to the scene promptly.

"For the past two years, Sabrina has not enjoyed good health but in true Sabrina style she bravely faced up to her illness.

"Recovering from a recent operation and in full recovery, Sabrina was looking forward to a new and exciting fresh start in a new home she was planning to occupy early next year.

"Sabrina was not a complicated person, in fact it was the simple things in life that she loved the most, her family, friends and of course her dogs.

"Christmas was Sabrina’s favourite time of the year. She always prepared early, wrapping gifts, making plans and decorating her house.

"For her, it was a time of joy and a time to celebrate with her family and friends.

"A loving and dedicated mother, a beloved grandmother and a popular member of the Eastbourne community, Sabrina enjoyed walking her dogs through Eastbourne where she would meet other like-minded people.

"She was loved by so many, and the tributes paid to her over the past few days are a testament to this.

"Like us, her dogs Abra and Tricks cannot understand what has happened as they pine, staring at the door, expecting Sabrina to return.

"We know this will never happen, never again will we share jokes, silly stories or any reason to simply have a good laugh.

"We are devastated as we try to come to terms with what has happened, and we appeal that our privacy be respected as we navigate through these difficult times."