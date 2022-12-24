Police in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find a puppy which is believed to have been stolen.

The female mixed breed toy poodle went missing from the Shamley Green area at around 10am on Thursday, December 22.

The 10 month old puppy is described as brown with dark eyes. She is microchipped.

Anyone who has any information including CCTV, video doorbell, dashcam or helmet cams that may assist the police investigation is urged to contact officers quoting PR/ 45220138483.

Alternatively, the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are reassuring dog owners that dog thefts are still relatively rare in Surrey.

Despite this, police are urging dog owners to follow the following tips to help keep their pet safe: