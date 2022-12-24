Public urged to help find puppy 'stolen' from Shamley Green area of Surrey
Police in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find a puppy which is believed to have been stolen.
The female mixed breed toy poodle went missing from the Shamley Green area at around 10am on Thursday, December 22.
The 10 month old puppy is described as brown with dark eyes. She is microchipped.
Anyone who has any information including CCTV, video doorbell, dashcam or helmet cams that may assist the police investigation is urged to contact officers quoting PR/ 45220138483.
Alternatively, the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police are reassuring dog owners that dog thefts are still relatively rare in Surrey.
Despite this, police are urging dog owners to follow the following tips to help keep their pet safe:
Be aware of your surroundings: know where you are, who’s around you, and where your dog is when out walking. Vary the times of day you walk and the routes if possible. If you let your dog off the lead, practice their recall so they will return to you straight away if called.
Be mindful of anyone trying to distract you or draw your dog’s attention away from you. If you feel that someone is following or watching you and your dog in a way that makes you uncomfortable, call police.
Take plenty of clear photos of your pet, remembering to include any distinctive markings. This can help identify them and prove your ownership of them if they are lost or stolen and recovered later.
Don’t leave your dog unattended outside if possible, either in the garden, the car, or outside shops. Always keep them in view when outside.
We know that some dogs may live in kennels outside. Please make it as hard as possible for some to break in: use multiple locks and have CCTV cameras covering the kennel as a deterrent.
Secure all garden gates at the top and bottom with a shoot bolt and padlock. Check fences and hedges have no gaps that a dog can squeeze through or be pulled through.
Consider driveway alarms, CCTV and video doorbells – these can act as a visual as well as physical deterrent.
Take care when choosing someone to care for your dog if you are going away from home or need a dog walker whilst you go to work. Use a reputable company or boarding kennels and check references for people who provide dog or house-sitting services.