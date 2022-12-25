Police are appealing for the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl who's gone missing from Eastbourne in East Sussex.

Talia Donoghue was last seen at around 10pm on Christmas Eve in Eastbourne.

She is described as being around 5’3” tall, medium build, with long blonde hair which has tints of pink in it.

Police say it’s likely Talia is wearing a black coat or blue denim jacket, with black shoes and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have information of Talia’s whereabouts please call us on 999 quoting serial number 1260 of 24/12."