A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M40.

Fire crews from Kidlington, Bicester and Slade Park were called to the northbound carriageway between Wheatley and Bicester in the early hours of 25 December.

A car had left the motorway following a collision with a lorry.

The roof of the car was removed by officers using specialist equipment so the driver could be released.

They were handed over to paramedics at South Central Ambulance service.

The motorway was shut between junctions 8A and 9 at approximately 04:30am.

The fire service says it will 'reopen as soon as possible, and a diversion is in place.'