People are being urged not to leave white goods unattended after a tumble dryer caught fire in Bicester.

Crews were called to a property in Bicester on Christmas Eve after a family returned home to find their smoke alarms sounding.

They called 999 and waited outside as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire.

It had been knocked back by a burst water pipe but caused significant smoke damage throughout.

Crews were able to help the family retrieve presents and items whilst they stay with family, but are highlighting the importance of trying not to leave white goods unattended, and closing doors which significantly reduces the damage caused.

A spokesperson said: "Fortunately everyone was safe, and working smoke alarms showed how effective they are to raise the alarm."