There were emotional scenes at the Christmas Day parkrun in Southampton this morning as one runner proposed to his girlfriend.

Damian Taylor got down on one knee to ask his partner Faye Timby to marry him shortly after the pair completed the 5k race.

Posting on Twitter, Southampton Parkrun said: "What an amazing Christmas morning.

"The course record was smashed by Ben Brown and we had a wedding proposal on the finish line.

"Damian Taylor and Faye Timby congratulations!"

Thousands of runners across the region gathered on Sunday morning for the second of two Christmas parkruns.

Dressed in Santa hats and other festive outfits, runners took part in the 5k race at events held on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day morning.

The Christmas Day park run has become a firm tradition amongst runners, returning on Christmas Day last year following the pandemic when Park run had to suspend their weekly events.

In Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire dozens of runners were pictured gathering at the start line to kick Christmas off with some exercise in the fresh air,.

Runners at the start line for the Aylesbury Christmas Day parkrun. Credit: Aylesbury Parkrun

It was a good day for Commonwealth Games athlete Melissa Courtney-Bryant who broke the female park run record.

The 29-year-old took part in the Christmas Eve park run at Poole Park in Dorset.

The runner set a new record time of 15 minutes and 31 seconds for completing the three-mile course.

Melissa Courtney Bryant set a new female parkrun record on Christmas Eve. Credit: Parkrun UK

The next parkruns are taking place on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.