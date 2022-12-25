A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a man from Amesbury in Wiltshire.

Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1, as he was getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A 36-year-old Aldershot man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Kiran was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.

“If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital.”

Police say Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.