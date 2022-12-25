Southern Water has revealed that it will release details of compensation payments 'soon' after thousands of homes were left without water for several days across Hampshire.

The company said it was forced to restrict supplies as demand for water was outstripping its ability to treat it.

Homes in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End, Chandlers Ford and Winchester were affected - with either no water at all, or low pressure.

Supplies have now been fully restored.

Southern Water took to social media on Christmas Eve to apologise for the loss of supplies and said that details on compensation payments would be released soon.

A spokesperson said: "We’re truly sorry for the distress and inconvenience caused by the problems in South Hampshire, particularly in the run-up to Christmas. "We’ll update you with details of compensation payments soon.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this incident."

Southern Water set up bottled water stations like this one in Winchester. Credit: ITV Meridian

It added that customer's water 'should be back on' but for anyone who hasn't had suuplies restored to call 0330 303 0368.

The company said for people who are seeing their water return that the water may come back discoloured, which is temporary.

If the water runs cloudy, to leave it in a glass for a few minutes to see if it clears. And if the water runs brown or black, to run the tap for a few minutes.