Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with an assault on a bus in Oxford in which a woman was kicked in the stomach.

The victim, a woman in her fifties, was sat at the back of the bus on London Road at about 9.15am on Monday 21 November when a woman starting making comments at her.

The victim told the offender to be quiet, and the offender replied saying she had a knife in her pocket. She then kicked the victim in her stomach.T

Investigating officer, PC Alexander Patel said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a woman because we believe that she may have vital information in connection with this assault.“

"If you are the woman or recognise her, please call 101 or you can report online quoting reference 43220524400.“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”