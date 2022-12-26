Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces engagement

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced he is engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Taya.

Posting to his 1.1 million Instagram followers on Boxing Day, the 24-year-old farmer confirmed he had got down on one knee on Christmas Day.

He said: "She said yes! 2022 has been an amazing year.

"This definitely tops it off. I honestly can't wait for 2023 and all the following years after that.

"@tayaaaxx you're my best friend as well as the love of my life. Was a long wait for this. (6 and a half years)

In response Taya posted: " I LOVE YOU CANT WAIT TO MARRY YOU!"

Kaleb rose to fame on TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson's show about running the Didly Squat Farm in the Oxfordshire village of Chadlington.

The farmer who plays a central advisory role in the series, grew up in the Cotswolds and has been working in farming since he was at school.

Thousands of people commented on his post, to congratulate the happy couple, including Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily who said: "Yayyyyyy congrats guys! Xxxxxx"

Clarkson's Farm is set to return for a second series on Prime in early 2023, but it's unclear if the show will be renewed for a third series.

Jeremy Clarkson recently came under fire for his comments surrounding Meghan Markle following the release of her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

Posting on social media, the former Top Gear presenter apologised for his comments, saying: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

"In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

"I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."