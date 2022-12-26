Three babies have been born at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight on Christmas Day.

Maternity staff helped welcome the new additions on Sunday.

First to arrive at 12.15am was Haper-Lea, a daughter for Corah and Sam of Newport, who weighed in at 6Ib 15oz.

Second to arrive at 4.57am was Reggie, a son for Ria and David of Newport, who weighed in at 8lb 7oz

Third to arrive at 5.57pm was Rosaleigh, a daughter for Emily and Joss, who weighed in at 8lb 6oz.

A spokesperson for St Mary's Hospital said: "The team at St. Mary’s is proud to have supported these 3 babies joining the world, and wish them and their families all the very best for the future."