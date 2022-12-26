Police have launched an appeal for help to find a man from Wareham who was last seen in his Mercedes convertible.

Concerns were raised for Danny Green on Boxing Day.

He was last seen at around 12pm outside an address in Bere Regis in his blue convertible with the registration WR53 FHL, and officers say they believe he is 'very upset.'

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He is wearing black framed glasses, a grey camouflage style T-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Danny is very upset and we are making every effort to find him as we need to ensure he is safe and well.

“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Danny or his car and can help us find out where he might have gone.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Danny's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:152.