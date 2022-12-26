New campaign launched to tempt more visitors to the Isle of Wight

A new campaign has been launched to encourage more visitors to the Isle of Wight.

The video campaign has been organised by Visit Isle of Wight and is asking people to consider the island from a different point of view.

The tourism organisation is hoping the advert will be seen almost 900,000 times over the next month.

The campaign will feature a track by Italian electronic pop act DB Boulevard.

After the first 4 weeks, the music will change, and will target families from Bristol to South London and from north Hampshire to south Buckinghamshire.

A mail drop is also being carried out targeting over 120,000 homes.

It's hoped the campaign will reach hundreds of thousands of potential visitors. Credit: Visit Isle of Wight

Lou Collins, Marketing Manager at Visit Isle of Wight said: "We are thrilled to finally launch our latest advert.

"Challenging perceptions of the Island, the video showcases all the wonderful things that make the Isle of Wight so special.

"See the Island from a different point view of view and ‘Say Yes’ to an adventure like no other in 2023."