Detectives searching for a 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke who's gone missing, are turning to the public for help.

Lyla was last seen on Wednesday evening (21 December) in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke at around 10pm.

Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting several enquiries to find her.

Police say she is believed to still be in the Basingstoke area, but her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Lyla is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.

Officers say if you see her please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908.