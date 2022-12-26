A suspected drink driver has been caught speeding at 100mph on the M40 as Thames Valley Police crack down on drink drivers.

Roads Policing officers have been out on patrol across the region on Boxing Day looking for 'morning after' drink drivers.

Unmarked police cars spent the morning patrolling the M40.

The first driver stopped was caught driving at 100mph. They failed a roadside breath test, and were subsequently arrested and charged.

They are now facing disqualification in the new year, according to officers.

It comes as the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police appealed to residents to keep out of trouble over the New Year as he revealed staggering statistics about 2022.

John Campbell, who retires as the head of policing at Thames Valley Police in the new year, told how so far in 2022 his call handlers had answered an incredible 780,000 emergency and non-emergency calls from the residents of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Looking back on the year, the Chief Constable said: "As the year draws to a close, people naturally take a moment to reflect on the last 12 months. This is an opportune moment to look back over the year and reflect on everything that Thames Valley Police has achieved during 2022.

"So far this year, our call handlers have answered more than 780,000 emergency and non-emergency calls from the public and they will continue to answer your calls throughout the New Year period.

"Officers have attended over 168,000 incidents and made more than 28,000 arrests so far this year, while 5,700 missing people have been found and reunited with their loved ones. Unfortunately when going about their duties we have had 1,225 assaults on our officers and staff.

"In September Thames Valley Police undertook one of the largest operations in the force’s history following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"More than 1,500 Thames Valley Police officers were part of the policing operation on the day of the funeral, for this sombre occasion to honour the life and passing of this country’s longest serving monarch, enabling the public to pay their respects in Windsor and beyond.

"The officers and staff of Thames Valley Police are there 24/7, 365 days a year and in addition to policing are often drawn into supporting other partner agencies and matters not directly related to policing and fighting crime.

"Indeed, at this time, while many will enjoy the festivities of the New Year period, your police will be at work away from their families, keeping people safe and are proud and willing to do so.

"On Christmas Day last year we answered 774 emergency 999 calls and 597 calls via 101, our non-emergency number. Each of the calls, incidents and inquiries we received takes a substantial amount of work and dedication from Thames Valley Police officers and staff, all of whom work tirelessly to protect our communities."