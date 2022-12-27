The River Ouse below Brooks Road, Lewes Credit: Google Maps

An emergency operation launched after a person fell into a river in Sussex.

Firefighters were called to the River Ouse at Brooks Road, Lewes on Boxing Day night at around 9:05pm.

Sussex Police was also alerted to the incident and the individual was rescued.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service issued a safety warning after the call.

In a tweet, the force said, "R emember #beamate and never let friends or family members walk home alone."

Elsewhere in Sussex, Brighton and Hove City Council had issued safety guidance about staying safe on the seafront this Christmas.

Seafront officer Fabian Bull said, "Everyone enjoys a bracing stroll on the promenade over the festive season, but we would urge people to stay on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough."