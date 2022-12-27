Play Brightcove video

The father of missing Lyla-Jane Lake has issued a video appeal almost a week since the teenager went missing.

The 13-year old, who is the cousin of British Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake, was last seen on Wednesday evening (21 December) in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke at around 10pm.

In a video plea to people on social media, Nathan Lake said: "My 13 year old daughter Lyla has been missing for five nights and my family and I are pleading for someone out there just to please come forth with any information surrounding Lyla's whereabouts.

"Lyla is very insecure and naive for her age, but she's never out of the house after 8PM without her parents or hasn't stayed overnight anywhere besides her family members for over 18 months.

Lyla-Jane Lake is missing from Basingstoke Credit: Family handout

"Someone must know something. Lyla, if you're watching this, Daddy loves you so much. If anything's worrying you, it's nothing which can't be sorted.

"So please, please, just come home. You're not in trouble. You've got hundreds of people who care for you, and you all just want you to come home safe. Please."

Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting several enquiries to find her.

Hampshire Police is asking members of the public with any information to call 999 and quote 44220512908.