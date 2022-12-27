Lyla Lake spotted at Reading train station Credit: Hampshire Police

A 13-year old girl who has been missing since last Wednesday was spotted on CCTV footage at a busy train station.

The image of Lyla Lake at Reading station was captured at 9.57pm on December 21st, the day she vanished from her home.

Having last been seen at Simmon Walk in Basingstoke, Hampshire Police say the teenager, who is the cousin of British Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake, took a train and believe it is a possibility that she is still in the area.

Lyla's father Nathan earlier issued a heartfelt plea for his daughter to come home.

Lyla-Jane Lake is missing from Basingstoke Credit: Family handout

It comes as hundreds of members of the public placed images and flyers around Basingstoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Lyla is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers and carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.

Posters of Lyla were being handed out on Tuesday afternoon in Basingstoke Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector, Dave Storey, said,

"Together with Lyla’s family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"We now know that she took a train to Reading and it is possible she is still in that area.

"Therefore we are extending our appeal to the Reading area and are asking anyone who thinks they have seen Lyla since she went missing or anyone who thinks they might know where she is, to call us immediately.”

Anyone who sees Lyla is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908.