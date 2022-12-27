Royal Bournemouth Hospital Credit: ITV Meridian

An NHS chief issued a plea to people to only visit the emergency departments within his trust if it was only a ‘serious’ or ‘life threatening emergency.’

In a Tweet, Mark Mould said ‘please choose well. Our priority will be the emergency patients’.

The Chief Operating Officer at University Hospitals Dorset said the sites at Poole and the Royal Bournemouth were ‘extremely busy’ on Boxing Day night.

With significant pressure being felt, the hospital boss urged people to consider other options such as the NHS 111 service, pharmacies or minor injuries clinic.

It comes as South East Coast Ambulance, which covers Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, and North East Hampshire, released a similar message on Monday night,

“Remember only call if it is a serious life-threatening emergency.

“We are very busy this evening, please be patient, we will get to you as soon as we can.

“Thanks for your support.”

Before Christmas thousands of ambulance workers walked out in a dispute over pay with members telling ITV News of the pressures the system is under, and how action is needed by Government to relieve the strain.

A strike planned by the GMB union for December 28th was postponed and rescheduled for January 11th 2023.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay described the action as ‘deeply regrettable’.