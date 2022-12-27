Post-Christmas queues on the M25, as Google Maps shows red representing the miles of congestion Credit: Google Maps / National Highways camera / Crown Copyright

There's been no letup for people travelling on the M25 today.

True to form, there have been several miles of tailbacks on the major motorway approaching the Dartford Crossing tunnel.

There has been no accident or crash...

Instead, the high volume of traffic is being blamed for the hour long wait to cross from Kent to Essex.

Google Maps suggests it would take almost an hour to driver six miles at around 4:30pm Credit: Google Maps

National Highways put a message on social media saying,

" There are delays of over an hour with 9 miles of congestion on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J4 (#Orpington) and the #DartfordCrossing."There are no incidents in the area, and the delays are due to exceptionally high traffic volumes."Please allow extra journey time."

Thousands of people have been travelling on the roads following Christmas and Boxing Day for the return journey home.

A broken down vehicle on the clockwise stretch of the M25 between Junction 13 for Stained and Junction 14 for Heathrow Airport say hold-ups earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

At one point there drivers were being told to expect waits of 45 minutes.

It comes after people arriving into Gatwick Airport on Boxing Day were left queuing for taxis, Ubers and National Express coaches reportedly for several hours.