The nutcracker was stolen from a branch of Marks and Spencer in Chichester, West Sussex Credit: Google Maps / Chichester Police

Santa Claus is not traditionally associated with committing crimes…

In this case, Sussex Police's prime suspect fitted the description of somebody dressed as Father Christmas.

The force was on the lookout for a festive thief after a 6ft tall nutcracker was stolen from outside a branch of Marks and Spencer.

The theft was reported on December 22nd at the store in Chichester, West Sussex.

Sussex Police released this photo after the nutcracker was found safe and well Credit: Sussex Police

An appeal went out on social media urging the person responsible to hand in the toy statue with a strong warning...

The perpetrator risked being placed ‘naughty list’.

Two days later there was a miracle of sorts (this the season after all)…

The nutcracker was found safe and well on Christmas Eve 20 miles along the coast at the Marks and Spencer store in Worthing.