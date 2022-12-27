6ft tall nutcracker stolen from Chichester Marks and Spencer by 'Santa'
Santa Claus is not traditionally associated with committing crimes…
In this case, Sussex Police's prime suspect fitted the description of somebody dressed as Father Christmas.
The force was on the lookout for a festive thief after a 6ft tall nutcracker was stolen from outside a branch of Marks and Spencer.
The theft was reported on December 22nd at the store in Chichester, West Sussex.
An appeal went out on social media urging the person responsible to hand in the toy statue with a strong warning...
The perpetrator risked being placed ‘naughty list’.
Two days later there was a miracle of sorts (this the season after all)…
The nutcracker was found safe and well on Christmas Eve 20 miles along the coast at the Marks and Spencer store in Worthing.