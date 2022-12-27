Play Brightcove video

An organisation which provides help and support to people experiencing homelessness is urging people to remember that those who are homeless, are there every day, and not just for Christmas.

The Newbury Soup Kitchen sees around 150 people every week, but says with the cost of living crisis, demand has started to increase.

The organisation says in the weeks leading up to Christmas, many people stop to offer rough sleepers food, money and gifts. But that “The Season of Goodwill” is a temporary fix, and many of us are guilty of forgetting and moving on from the festive cheer and kindness to all ‘man’.

Posting online, the charity said: "Homelessness is not just for Christmas, but it seems to have become a Christmas phenomenon and for centuries we see it as a part of Christmas joy and stories told from history.

"We have been very touched and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and love toward the rough sleepers and homeless throughout Christmas and the festive season from our community.

"We have been inundated and overwhelmed by the wonderful generosity of the people this December. Our Wishlist has been greatly received by so many and all that generosity will be given and used to help the homeless and rough sleepers throughout the winter and into 2023. We are in CRISIS as a county, country and world.

Dozens of people queue for a hot meal at the Newbury Soup Kitchen. Credit: ITV Meridian

"At this time, it is easy for us all to have ‘charity starts at home’ especially as we are all struggling with the fallout from the pandemic and the dreadful rise in fuel and food prices. Along with difficult issues caused by the cost of living crisis, nobody has been untouched by it in some way.

"Volunteering makes us feel good and we have the need to “give something back.”

"Our work to support and help all the rough sleepers, homeless and vulnerable in our community will continue tirelessly throughout the year regardless of the season.

"We ask that the amazing support shown by our caring local community carries on all year around. There are many charities that work throughout the year, often struggling for money, volunteers and specific donations. We ask you to contact the charity of your choice, talk to them see what they need.

"Little gestures throughout the year will go a long way to help people help others."

Founder of the Newbury Soup Kitchen Meryl Praill

The Newbury Soup Kitchen was founded by Meryl Praill in 2016. Meryll, a mother-of-three had experienced difficulties feeding her family when the recession hit in 2008.

She wanted to give something back to the local community so after volunteering with the Salvation Army - she set up the soup kitchen to offer people a hot meal once a week, and from there it grew.

The charity now offers three course meals several times a week as well as other specialist services.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Meryl said: "The most important thing that I didn't appreciate at the beginning, is that food is an open door to a conversation, engagement and trust.

"If you can fill someone's belly, hold their hand and listen to them, that could be something somebody hasn't had for a very long time, and through days, weeks, months or sometimes even years, you can get that trust and engagement with people, to hopefully then move them forward into a more positive situation in the future.

"Maybe a safer life."

Volunteers offering hot meals to people experiencing homelessness in Newbury. Credit: ITV Meridian

One service user said: "You really do make a massive difference difference to those that you help.

"I have been one of them many times especially during lockdown and really am so grateful.

"It's not just the food, it's the kindness, being treated and spoken to like a human being.

"Helping people get dental treatment, haircuts and people get to chat and catch up with each other, anything you can help with you will. What you all do is genuinely life saving.

"Thank you.”

For advice and support on homelessness you can contact the following organisations

Shelter 0808 800 4444

Crisis 01865 263900

Porchlight 0800 567 7699

Two Saints 01329 234600

Knight Support Street Link 0300 500 0914