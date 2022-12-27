Play Brightcove video

Video recorded of the fox. Credit: BPM Media

A Dorset woman has shown footage of a fantastically friendly fox which “knocks” on her window each day, and even shared a Christmas dinner with her.Bea Skinner, from Upper Parkstone, Poole, snapped the footage of the animal her grandchildren call Mrs Fox this week.The fox can be seen sitting politely outside Bea’s back door, after having shared a small bit of leftover turkey from Christmas. She looks around, waiting for Bea to pop by and say hello.

The fox enjoying some Christmas lunch Credit: BPM Media

Other footage of Mrs Fox shows Bea’s granddaughters hand-feeding her.This unlikely friendship between woman and fox began last year.Bea said: “I never fed foxes, but when this one came into my garden early last spring, it was obvious that she had pups and I felt a bit sorry for her and gave her odd scraps.“Every bite of food I gave her she carried away, assuming back to her den and her pups. Although I don't feed her regularly she now ‘knocks’ almost every day, by tapping the door with her paw, hoping for a morsel.

“She hangs around for a couple of minutes and then moves on. My grandchildren love Mrs Fox and I allow them to hand feed her. She takes the food so gently, she never snatches.”The video of Mrs Fox was taken on Christmas Day after the animal had spent time “sunbathing” on Bea’s shed roof. She put a few pieces of leftover food out for her, and then the fox spent several minutes, in Bea’s words, “knocking and looking cute”, hoping for a second serving.Bea added: “ Even though she does not get food every day she is a regular visitor and I like seeing her pass through my garden. To all fox haters - I know foxes are wild animals, but urban foxes have evolved.“There seem to be a few foxes around. I often hear their shrill shrieks at night.”