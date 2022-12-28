An 84-year-old cyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Rowland's Castle.

It happened at around 3pm on Friday 23 December at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road.

The collision involved a grey BMW X1, driven by a 78-year-old man from Rowland's Castle, and an 84-year-old male cyclist from Rowland's Castle.

Members of the public and emergency services came to the aid of the cyclist at the scene and he was transferred to Southampton General Hospital.

It happened at around 3pm on Friday 23 December at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The cyclist died from his injuries on Tuesday 27 December and the BMW driver sustained minor injuries.

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg of the Roads Policing Unit said: "I would like to thank those members of the public who provided immediate assistance at the scene.

"There were a lot of people in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident and those who may have relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact them on 101 or online quoting 44220515167.