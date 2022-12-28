Businesses in Kent and Sussex, who lost thousands of pounds, when they were left without water for several days in the run up to Christmas, are being advised how to claim on their insurance.

Around 15,000 South East Water customers were without supplies or had low pressure, which the company said was due to the cold weather increasing the level of bursts and leaks.

The company set up bottled water stations in East Grinstead and Tunbridge Wells while they tried to get supplies working again.

But the issues continued for some people in Staplehurst in Kent, where many had no running water on Christmas Day.

Those whose businesses who were impacted are being advised by South East Water to claim on their own business insurance initially, before the company's insurers get in touch.

Douglas Whitfield, South East Water’s Operations Director, said: “We are passionate about providing the best possible service to the communities we supply. This event has proved to be incredibly difficult for all our customers and South East Water staff who worked hard to resolve things as quickly as possible.

“Now the water network is stable, we will analyse what happened to understand exactly which customers were impacted and for how long.

“We understand the impact the loss of water supplies has on local businesses and we are so sorry for any disruption caused. Businesses owners who had to close due to issues with water supply should claim on their own business insurance. Our insurers will then work with their insurance companies to settle any costs.

“Our household customers do not need to do anything, as soon as our analysis of what happened is complete we will then assess what compensation levels may be applicable in accordance with our Guaranteed Standards of Service. Compensation payments to eligible customers will then be paid in the New Year. Customers do not need to contact us to be eligible.

“We would expect to apply the compensation due to household customer accounts by the end of January.”