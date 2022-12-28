Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds speaking to Ray Easterbrook's family.

A family from Wiltshire want to know why they waited 13 hours for an ambulance, during which time their 77-year-old brother died.

On Monday 12 December, Ray Easterbrook, also known as Sam, fell ill with stomach pains.

His brother Martin called 999 early that evening and they waited. They were unable to carry their brother downstairs and roads were freezing, and so an ambulance was the only option.

But by the time paramedics arrived the next morning, Ray had died.

Ray's family are now asking South Western Ambulance to explain the long delay.

Another brother, Brian, said: "We need to have answers, so that other people don't suffer in the same way.

"We've still got presents under the tree which he's not here to open... we're planning his funeral... this is wrong."

Ray's family are now asking South Western Ambulance to explain the long delay.

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust says it is sorry and has offered condolences to Ray's family.

The ambulance trust has apologised.

A spokesperson said: "We are sorry that we were unable to provide a timely response to Mr Easterbrook and we would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Our ambulance clinicians strive every day to deliver their best care for patients, but our performance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, partly due to handover delays at emergency departments.

"Health and social care services are under enormous pressure. We are working with our partners in the NHS and social care, to do all we can to improve the service that patients receive."

Ray's brother Martin said: "He was a very colourful character, and I mean that literally, he wouldn't go our unless he had a yellow top on and a pink trousers.

"So when we get to the point of a funeral we don't want black, we want colour."