Motorists are being warned of disruption on the M25 today, as millions of vehicles are set to take to the road post-Christmas.

Congestion has been reported on multiple sections of the motorway, with long queues reported near to Heathrow Airport and the Dartford Crossing.

National Highways reports traffic is queuing on the clockwise carriageway from junction 9 for Leatherhead to junction 16 for the M40.

Traffic is moving particularly slowly between junctions 13 and 15, with 22 minutes of queues between the two junctions in the clockwise direction.

The TomTom map showing disruption on the M25. Credit: TomTom

Elsewhere there is 44 minutes of stop-start traffic between junction 9 and 13 on the clockwise carriageway.

Traffic monitoring service, TomTom, reports 14 minutes of queues between the junctions for the M40 and M4 in the anticlockwise direction.

It also says traffic is stationary on the approach to the Dartford Crossing in the anticlockwise direction, with queues reported back to the junction for the M20.

It comes as the AA warned of delays to journeys across large swathes of the transport network, including the M4 and M27.

The motoring organisation warned breakdowns and minor collisions could cause long queues on already busy roads over the coming days.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Many breakdowns are preventable, so checking your vehicle before you set off is very important. Tyres (including the spare, if you have one), fuel, EV range, oil levels, coolant and screen wash checks should be made as a minimum.

"Likewise keeping water, high protein food or chocolate, warm clothes, coats and a hi-viz jacket will help keep you going should the worst happen."