A teenager from Basingstoke who went missing for almost a week has been found safe, police say.

Lyla Lake, 13, had been missing since Wednesday 21 December.

Officers issued a renewed appeal on Tuesday evening, after she was seen on CCTV footage at Reading train station the day she went missing.

The release came as hundreds of members of the public placed images and flyers around Basingstoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Her father, Nathan Lake, had also issued a plea to people on social media to find his daughter, who is the cousin of British Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake.

People join in the search for the missing teenager. Credit: ITV Meridian

He pleaded for anyone with information surrounding Lyla's whereabouts to come forward.

A few hours after the appeal was issued, Hampshire Police confirmed the teenager had been "located safe".

In a release the force said: "We're pleased to inform you that Lyla has been located safe.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal."