Watch: Video captured by Nick Hodges shows the car on the wrong side of the road.

Motorists were left stunned after a driver was spotted speeding down the wrong side of the A303 on Monday.

The driver was captured on dashcam travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound side of the road, near to Andover, shortly before 7pm.

The footage shows other motorists having to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid the oncoming car, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

Nick Hodges had to slam the brakes on his car and veer into the left hand lane, which caused a skid - but luckily he managed to correct it.

Another motorist took to Twitter to say they nearly "didn't make it home" due to the actions of the driver.

Hampshire Police confirmed to ITV Meridian it was investigating the incident.

In a statement the force said: "We were called at 6.48pm on Monday 26 December to reports that a car was travelling in the wrong direction on the A303 westbound.

"The vehicle collided with a second car, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

"No injuries were reported.

"We attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing."