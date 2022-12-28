Motorists are being warned to expect delays to journeys today as approximately 12 million cars take to the road.

The Basingstoke based AA predicts 47% of people will be travelling today (Wednesday 28 December) leading to congestion on major roads and motorways.

The motoring group says a number of factors will lure drivers onto the road, including possible industrial action by rail staff and planned engineering works on parts of the rail network.

It says the M25, the M4 and M27 are set to suffer from significant delays due to the sheer volume of cars on the road.

Further disruption could be possible if there are incidents or breakdowns on stretches of motorway, it added.

Travel Predictions by the AA:

Wednesday 28 December - 47% of motorists travelling. Est. 12,247,703 cars on the road.

Thursday 29 December - 35% of motorists travelling. Est. 11,585,665 cars on the road.

Friday 30 December - 36% of motorists travelling. Est. 11,916,684 cars on the road.

Saturday 31 December - 36% of motorists travelling. Est. 11,916,684 cars on the road.

Sunday 1 January - 26% of motorists travelling. Est. 8,606,494 cars on the road.

Monday 2 January - 27% of motorists travelling. Est. 8,937,513 cars on the road.

Tuesday 3 January - 35% of motorists travelling. Est. 11,585,665 cars on the road.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Many breakdowns are preventable, so checking your vehicle before you set off is very important. Tyres (including the spare, if you have one), fuel, EV range, oil levels, coolant and screen wash checks should be made as a minimum.

"Likewise keeping water, high protein food or chocolate, warm clothes, coats and a hi-viz jacket will help keep you going should the worst happen.

“New Year’s Day will be the quietest day on the roads which is probably a good thing especially if drivers have been partying the previous evening.

"Drivers can still be breathalysed and lose their licence for driving over the limit the morning after. So, remember if you are going to drive, don’t drink, and if you are going to drink, don’t drive.”