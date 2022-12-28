Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder, in connection with the disappearance of Kiran Pun, have been released on bail.

The 36-year-old from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail to return in March 2023.

Police say Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover. Credit: Hampshire Police

Police said they have yet to find Kiran, who has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: "We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.

"If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital."

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.