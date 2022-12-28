A woman in her 30s was pulled to the ground and assaulted in Southampton by another woman, unknown to her, on Christmas Eve.

It happened at around 2pm along Morris Road and the victim sustained bruising to her face and body.

The woman who carried out the assault is described as:

White

Around 27-years-old

Approximately 5ft 5ins tall

Dark/black hair

Wearing a pink fur coat with a hood.

Hampshire Police are appealing for information and would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

"Perhaps you live locally, particularly in the Derbyshire Road and Morris Road areas, and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may assist our enquiries. Or maybe you were driving through the area at the time and have dash cam footage of the incident or the person involved."

They would also like to hear from two people who helped the victim following the assault who may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220516473.