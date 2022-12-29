Crawley Town Football Club's first team manager and assistant manager have stepped down with 'immediate effect'.

The club announced on Thursday (28 December) that Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies have left their roles after the partnership was 'not the right fit'.

Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.

"As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

The club says it will appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible.