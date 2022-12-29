Play Brightcove video

Watch: Liam Howes has been left devastated after his DJ equipment and his son's Christmas presents were stolen from his car

A father is appealing for information after his car filled with Christmas presents for his five-year-old son was stolen from his drive.

Liam Howes from Waterlooville, Hampshire says he has lost a total of £20,000 worth of goods, including DJ equipment he needs for work.

He woke up on Tuesday morning (27 December) to find the white Range Rover he had parked outside this house in Clanfield had been stolen, and his partner's car had been ransacked.

He said: "My heart just sunk. It felt like you'd just been told some awful news, like a bereavement or something. I just felt like...I can't believe this."

"My work equipment and things I need to earn money.

"There were some sentimental things like a photo of my boy on Christmas Eve seeing Santa... his car seat and clothes were in there... things I will probably never see again along with his Christmas presents that he hasn't even opened."

Liam's plea for help has been shared thousands of times on social media.

His mother has also set up a fundraising page to try and replace some of the equipment and presents that were stolen.

Liam has been gathering CCTV and door bell footage which has been passed to the police.

He added: "People have told me I shouldn't have left things in my car. I should be able to leave things in my car.

"I will learn from this and I will not leave things in my car, but it has been stolen and the things are a bonus for them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire police on 101.