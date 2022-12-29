Four immigration staff have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal, the Home Office has confirmed.

The department said that on 6 December, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit made the arrests.

The four were released pending further investigation and were 'immediately suspended'.

A spokesperson said: "We expect the highest standards of our staff.

"As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action."

The Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, has the same powers of arrest as police constables.