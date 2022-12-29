A critical incident has been declared by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust due to the significant ongoing pressure on local NHS services.

They say they're seeing record numbers of people attending A&E, calling NHS111, accessing GP services and calling 999.

The Trust also says it's facing ongoing challenges in discharging patients who are well enough to leave hospital combined with a rise in staff sickness.

In a statement they said: "Because of these pressures, the Trust has taken the decision to escalate to a critical incident which allows us to be able to take additional steps to maintain safe services for our patients and help us cope with the growing pressures.

"Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that despite the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward. People should continue to attend planned appointments unless they are contacted."