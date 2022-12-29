Three more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a man from Amesbury.

Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen on the 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station.

A 17-year-old boy, and two men in their 20s, all from Farnborough, are in police custody.

Five people in total have been arrested over Mr Pun's disappearance.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on 24 March 2023.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on 23 March 2023.

DCI Adam Edwards said: "We are continuing to work hard to find out where Kiran may be, and try to piece together his movements prior to and since the last sighting at Aldershot Railway Station.

"As part of this, we have been conducting searches in Aldershot, around the area of the station, and this will continue.

"I want to appeal again for anyone with information about Kiran and his disappearance, however small it may seem to you, to get in touch with us."

Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

Police describe Kiran as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the reference 44220510992, or online here.