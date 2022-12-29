Two friends sleeping out in aid of the homeless moved on by security

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Two men from Brighton are tonight completing a 24 hour sleepout to raise awareness of homelessness.

Hairdresser David Ishola and plasterer Paul Corlett say they accepted the challenge after witnessing so many rough sleepers huddled, cold and damp, on their city's streets.

They've also raised nearly £2,000 - double their target for the Knight Support charity.

David said they'd been moved on by security because of the "perception" of rough sleepers, and that the whole experience was an eye-opener

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released new figures on the estimated number of homeless people who died in England and Wales in 2021. The figures show:

An estimated 741 homeless people died in England and Wales - 54% higher than when records began in 2013. This equates to two people dying every day.

The average age at death was 45 for men and 43 for women. This is more than 30 years lower than the average age at death of the general population.

The South East was the region with the third highest number of homeless deaths.

Lynne Knight from Knight Support said there were multiple reasons people end up on the streets

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “A freezing doorway, a bed in an emergency hostel, or a flimsy tent are no substitute for a home. It is utterly awful and unacceptable that two people die every day without any where safe to live – and this number is rising.

“Our frontline services are seeing more people who’ve run out of options, are facing homelessness, and the very real possibility of sleeping rough. This is going to be one of the toughest winters yet as so many people battle rising rents while housing benefit stays frozen. "

Paul said more properties need to be opened up to the homeless, and he felt unsafe sleeping on the streets

Knight Support say they meet 40 to 80 homeless people at the Peace statue in Hove every Sunday.

Dave and Paul are already making a resolution to brave another long sleepout next year.