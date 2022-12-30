'Enchanting' Beatrix Potter exhibition draws large crowds to country garden

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports on the fluffy mice delighting visitors of all ages at Nymans

A special exhibition celebrating the characters of Beatrix Potter has drawn large crowds to a country garden in Mid Sussex.

The festive event at Nymans, near Handcross, involves a trail for children inspired by the popular book The Tailor of Gloucester.

Miniature fluffy mice are among the models nestled amongst the flower beds, while inside the 19th Century house original manuscripts and drawings by the celebrated English author are on display.

Despite being forced to close for four days before Christmas due to local water supply problems, the National Trust site has been welcoming more than 2,000 visitors per day, when it has been able to open.

Items from the collection of Beatrix Potter’s publisher Frederick Warne & Co Ltd are on display until February 2023.

Lauren Milson-Harris, Experience and Programming Manager at the National Trust, said: "We thought The Tailor of Gloucester was a story that parents and grandparents would love to introduce to their children, who might not know it as well.

"It’s so nice for us to see people really enjoying exploring the big areas outside, having a good old runaround, but then also discovering our lovely house too."

Inside, visitors can see Potter’s original manuscript and illustrations, alongside other pieces from her publisher’s collection.

Once home to the Messel family, large parts of the house at Nymans were destroyed by fire in 1947.

Exhibition curator Becky Corbett said: "The Tailor of Gloucester was Beatrix Potter's favourite book and also her only Christmas story.

"What I’ve learnt is, not only was she incredibly talented but she also knew her old mind, she was such a creative force – she wanted her books exactly how she envisaged."

The outdoor trail ends on Tuesday, 3 January, with the indoor Beatrix Potter exhibits due to be on display until February 2023.