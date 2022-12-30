A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in Hampshire on Boxing Day.

Police were called to an address at Little Green in Gosport, shortly before 8.45pm.

A woman, in her 60s, was taken to hospital with stab wounds to her arm and chest.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Raymond Alexander John Mclaren, 63, of Little Green, has been charged with wounding with intent.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, December 30.