Two men have been jailed after targeting social workers in a campaign of harassment and criminal damage.

Jamie Wilder, 30, and Finley Kudjo, 20, carried out multiple attacks between June 2021 and January 2022 against members of Hastings Social Services.

The pair targeted the homes and vehicles of staff, smashing windows and in one incident setting a car on fire.

At one point, an elderly couple had their car set alight and their house damaged in a case of mistaken identity.

Wilder even hired a private investigator to find out the addresses of social workers to target.

Both men were arrested following an investigation by Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Wilder, of Kent Road in Hastings, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, conspiracy to commit arson, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and money laundering.

He pleaded guilty to all, except money laundering, which will lie on file.

Kudjo, of Hughenden Road in Hastings, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to commit arson. He pleaded guilty to all counts.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, December 23, Wilder was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of eight years.

Kudjo was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.