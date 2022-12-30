Lissie Harper campaigned for tougher sentencing following the killing of her husband PC Andrew Harper. Credit: Lissie Harper

The widow of a Thames Valley Police officer, killed in the line of duty three years ago, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023.

Alicia 'Lissie' Harper received the award for services to victims of violent crime.

After the killers of her husband were jailed for manslaughter, Alicia Harper campaigned for tougher sentencing for anyone who, whilst committing a crime, kills an emergency worker.

It led to Harper's Law, a mandatory life sentence, which Alicia believes will help protect emergency workers like Andrew.

Alicia Harper, speaking in March 2022, said: "I think we all expect some kind of faith in our justice system and laws and the way in which our country deals with people like that and I didn't get any of that and I felt something needed to be changed and if no one else was going to do it then I needed to do it."

Lizzie Bailey almost missed the email offering her an MBE. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Also recognised in the New Year Honours List 2023 is disability advocate Lizzie Bailey.

Lizzie runs Wellspring West Sussex which is a charity for children and young people with special needs. It includes creative art workshops and a craft club.

Lizzie almost missed the message offering her an MBE because it went into her spam folder.

Lizzie said: "I could hardly breathe when I was reading it because it was a bit like a dream.

"I was reading and it was all very official and finding that was quite unbelievable that I might have missed it and the deadline for accepting."

Pamela Goldsmith has been fundraising for 25 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Pamela Goldsmith has been awarded with a British Empire Medal for 25 years of fundraising for the Billingshurst Macmillan support group.

Pam began her cake making charity work after her husband died from cancer in 1996.

She recently featured in ITV's Pride of Britain series for her role in the charity, raising £1.5 million.

Paul Barber has received an OBE for services to football. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

In the world of sport, Paul Barber, the Chief Executive of Brighton and Hove Football Club has received an OBE for services to football.

Paul said: "For me this is very much a team sport and I take the honour with gratitude but also a lot of shared gratitude for the people who have worked with me."

Fans of the rock group Queen will be interested to know that guitarist Brian May, who lives in Windlesham in Surrey, gets a CBE for his charity work and his "considerable" service to music.

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reports on those who have received awards