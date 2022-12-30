The number of summer wildfires in Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have almost doubled in the last two years.

A Freedom of Information Request found crews in East Sussex and Kent attended 530 wildfires this August alone.

Back in August, firefighters had to tackle a large blaze in Dartford, Kent.

No casualties were reported but large areas of heathland were left scorched and blackened.

In Dorset and Wiltshire there were 200 more fires this August than in the same month in 2020.

Remains of a barbecue were found to be the cause of a blaze which destroyed heathland in Studland.

Around 90 firefighters were called to the scene on 12 August and local ferry services were suspended.

In April, dozens of fire fighters tackled a huge blaze which had raged across heathland in Surrey.