Police are appealing for information after three dogs were stolen from a house in Kent over the Christmas break.

Two whippets and a greyhound cross were taken from a house in the village of Eythorne near Dover.

It happened between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, December 29.

An investigation into the theft is underway and officers have released images of the dogs as part of an appeal.

Kent Police is asking anyone who has seen or been offered the dogs for sale, or has any other information, to call the force on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/247641/22.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.