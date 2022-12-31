Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Report by ITV News Meridian reporter Mike Pearse

A salon owner from Eastleigh in Southampton has been left 'devastated' after thieves ransacked her business overnight.

CCTV has captured the moment two individuals smashed their way into The Skin Hair and Beauty Lounge.

Salon owner Michelle Maxwell says she will now have to pay £20,000 to replace the stolen equipment as well as fix the damaged salon.

CCTV shared with ITV News Meridian shows the thieves walking past the salon before smashing the entrance and then stealing items from inside

Several other local businesses were also targeted that evening.

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries at businesses in Fair Oak, Otterbourne, and Chandler's Ford.

Hampshire Police said: "The Skin, Hair and Beauty Lounge in Fair Oak, Richmond House Beauty and Guillaume Vappereau Hair Studio in Otterbourne, and Elite Salon in Chandler's Ford were all broken into in the early hours of the morning.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220520457.”