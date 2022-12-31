NHS Trusts across the south have declared critical incidents as they struggle to cope with unprecedented demand on their A&E departments combined with staff sickness.

Emergency departments at all hospitals in the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West area are under significant pressure and patients are facing very long waits.

Rachael Corser, chief nursing officer at the BOB Integrated Care Board said: "The period immediately after Christmas and before the New Year is traditionally the busiest in the calendar with services being really busy. We want to keep as many front-line clinicians available to treat people who are ill and need help urgently. So please help us by ensuring you do whatever you can to reduce the pressure on our services.

Meanwhile, in Sussex, they have escalated their situation to critical to ensure local people continue to get safe and high quality care over the New Year period

They say they are currently seeing very high numbers of people needing care in A&E departments, calling NHS 111, accessing GP services and calling 999.

Essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them over the New Year period

They are also seeing increasing numbers of people being hospitalised with flu and Covid, alongside high levels of staff sickness.

This is all putting significant demand on services, meaning patients are waiting longer than we would like to be seen and treated.

"Planned procedures and outpatients’ appointments at hospitals are currently still going ahead, but are under constant review. If you have an appointment, please attend as planned unless the hospital contacts you directly.

"We are monitoring this situation very closely and as always we remain committed to providing the best possible care for patients. Thank you for your support and understanding at this challenging time."