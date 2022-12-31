Hampshire pub's anger as customer brings his horse in

A pub in Hampshire has said it is 'not acceptable' after a horse was brought into the building.

The Brickmakers in Southampton took to Facebook to share its anger at the livestock being brought into the pub.

The pub's owners are calling for more police presence in the Swanmore area as they were left helpless when the animal came into the bar area.

It happened on Friday 29th December.

They posted: "This happened last night. Not acceptable. Just to reiterate we do not allow any animals or livestock in our pub. Apart from the complete ridiculousness of it, the poor horses welfare, its a health and safety issue. Nor do we allow children in our bar after 7pm.

"If people do not adhere to the rules they will be barred. We do not want to be a pub where children are allowed to run around wrecking the place whilst they're parents get drunk. From now on if customers do not follow our rules they will not be served. So sick of moaning about the same things. It's about time we had more police presence in the village".