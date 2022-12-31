Police concerned about missing 13-year-old boy who may be in Kent

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who they believed may have travelled to areas in Medway.

Diago Duna, from Bromley, is 13 years old and was reported missing on 23 December.

Diago is described as being around 5ft feet 3ins tall, of slim build and with black, plaited hair.

He is last known to have been wearing a black coat with a grey fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms, sliders and was carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Diago has connections in Medway, particularly around Chatham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police as soon as possible by calling 101 and quoting 24-0391.