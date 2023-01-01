A driving instructor has been arrested in the middle of a lesson on suspicion of using cannabis.

Posting on their Facebook site, Thames Valley's Road Policing unit said they'd pulled the car over in Slough after receiving information that the instructor was driving while under the influence of the drug.

The driver, who was teaching a 17-year-old student at the time, then tested positive for cannabis.

On the Facebook page, a spokesman said the incident was 'shocking' and that the instructor was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He was released under investigation whilst officers await his blood test results.

"Due to the profession that he is in, all necessary authorities will be notified as we have a duty of care to safeguard those involved," the spokesperson added.